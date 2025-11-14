Classic Rock Legend Voices Frustration With “Shameful” Rock Hall for “Making So Many Musicians Wait Until They Either Incapacitated or Dead”

Over the weekend, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted the 2025 class, which included Warren Zevon, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, The White Stripes, Bad Company, Soundgarden, and more. Although a night of celebration, singer Dennis DeYoung took issue with the Rock Hall and how they decide when a certain artists or group is inducted. And if that wasn’t enough, the Rock Hall name itself caused a firestorm of backlash from DeYoung.

While DeYoung made his voice known when he helped form the legendary band Styx, the singer explained how much he wanted to see Paul Rodgers perform with Bad Company. But that chance never came as Rodgers struggled with several health issues. “I would have liked to have seen him perform years ago to demonstrate how one of rock’s premiere singers actually rocks.” He added, “You know, like the name on their institution’s logo. I have said this repeatedly for decades, just change the d**n name.”

Dennis DeYoung Labels Rock Hall A “Ruse And A Joke”

Going deeper into DeYoung’s disdain for the Rock Hall, he continued his tirade, noting how long it takes the organization to induct certain stars. “Making so many musicians wait until they either incapacitated or dead is shameful. Joe Cocker, Warren Zevon et al are suddenly eligible decades after their success? Explain that, what’s changed except the Hall’s inability to let go of their clear prejudices and induct them?”

With DeYoung believing many of the stars above deserved to be in the Rock Hall years ago, he considered the organization nothing but a joke. “They now admit, when it’s far too late that they have erred. Have Joe, Warren and others recently become more popular? …no. The Hall’s initial mission statement about who qualifies was always a ruse and a joke concocted to protect their own personal choices.”

Although having some discrepancies with the Rock Hall, DeYoung was on the outside looking in. To date, Styx has yet to gain an invitation to the Rock Hall. Looking at the requirements, an artist must have released their first album 25 years before consideration. With Styx releasing their first self-titled album in 1972, they became eligible in 1997.

