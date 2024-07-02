Ex-Styx Member Dennis DeYoung Is Working on a Memoir, Reveals Whether He Plans to Tour or Create New Music Again

Former Styx singer/keyboardist Dennis DeYoung recently had a lengthy interview with Ultimate Classic Rock in which he discussed various aspects of his contentious split with his old band. During the conversation, DeYoung also talked about his current creative focus and his future plans.

DeYoung revealed the major project on which he’s working now is an autobiography that he actually started writing in 2014.

“I’m maybe 10 or 11 chapters into it. But they’re not long chapters,” he told Ultimate Classic Rock.

DeYoung then explained metaphorically how he’s approached writing the book.

“Mrs. Jenkins assigned me a topic today and I sat down and [wrote about] what I did on my summer vacation,” he explained. “In other words, I looked at a specific thing. I went to what I felt were pivotal moments in my life and my career. I started there, because to dive into all of the [negative stuff regarding Styx] we’ve been talking about first, it was too painful.”

DeYoung continued, “I had to get all of the really good stuff out first. I spend a lot of time talking about who I am and why[.] How did I turn out this way as a human being? Because I think it’s vital to know a person’s family history, how they were raised and how they were influenced. Not by musicians, but the people who love them.”

The 77-year-old artist said an aspect of his book focused on what motivated him to try to become a successful musician.

“[D]riven and ambitious people like myself are desperately trying to please someone who cannot be pleased,” he noted. “I always think, well, it’s … Mom or Dad or whoever it was that raised you. That’s my premise [for the book], why did I work so hard to become successful and famous? Because we wanted to make Mommy happy.”

DeYoung Read Many Rock Memoirs and Biographies to Prepare for His Book

DeYoung told the website that after he decided to write an autobiography, he checked a variety of books on artists he respected.

“I went and read a bunch of autobiographies from people I like, Rod Stewart, Keith Richards, Pete Townshend, Sting,” he said. “Of course, I read biographies of [Paul] McCartney, [John] Lennon and I was just reading trying to figure out, ‘What are these books about and what do I have to learn from them?’”

DeYoung said by reading those books, he learned that it was fascinating to discover what the artists were like before they became famous.

Dennis also noted that he tried to veer away from talking about tabloid-like topics, but he realized that’s a big selling point for a lot of books.

“[W]hat sells books is ‘dirt,’” he said. “I’m doing my damnedest not to do that. … But I have one chapter … and I have yet to write it, that’s the chapter where I’ve said, ‘This is why you bought the book, so get ready.’ Because people, they thrive [on that].”

Does DeYoung Plan to Tour Again?

In 2020, DeYoung had a 60-date tour planned to promote his then-new studio album, 26 East, Vol. 1, but the global health crisis led to the cancellation of those shows. Then, in 2021, he released a follow-up album, 26 East, Vol. 2, which he announced would be his final studio effort, but he’s yet to play another concert.

DeYoung revealed to Ultimate Classic Rock whether he intended to play more shows in the future.

“The greatest disappointment to me is that I didn’t know my last show was my last show,” he said. “So in the back of my mind, I have to correct that at some point here. I had really thought about it being the fall of this year, but [those plans] have been put to the side [for now]. To not know that you’re playing your last show, that’s weird. You don’t want that. So I plan on correcting that.”

Does DeYoung Plan to Create New Music?

DeYoung also revealed to Ultimate Classic Rock whether he planned or had the desire to create any new songs.

“I don’t feel the need to write more music,” he admitted. “Every once in a while, I’ll go, ‘Oh, maybe I should …’ And then I realize there’s something good on Amazon Prime. I have BritBox, baby! I’ve seen every English person and every murder that’s ever happened in England!”