CMA Award Nominee Breland Announces Fall ‘Here For It’ Tour Dates

CMA Award nominee Breland has announced an upcoming fall headline tour dubbed Here For It.

The forthcoming string of shows kicks off on November 16 in Oxford, Ohio, and will continue through December, concluding on December 3 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Other shows will be held in New York City, Washington D.C., and more.

Tickets for the dates go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time (September 23). Check HERE for more details.

The announcement for the shows comes on the heels of the release of Breland’s acclaimed debut album, Cross Country, which dropped earlier this month on September 9.

According to a press statement, more dates should be announced soon. So Breland fans: stay tuned for more news from the platinum-selling artist.

As the name of his LP suggests, Breland has become a crossover hit with songs featuring big names, including Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, and more. He’s perfumed on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, TODAY, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and more.

The artist was recently nominated for a prestigious CMA Award. He’s truly a 2022 breakout success. Check out his upcoming tour dates below.

Breland Here For It Tour Dates:

November

16 Oxford, OH – Brick Street

17 Waterloo, NY – del Lago Resort & Casino – The Vine

18 New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

19 Hampton, NH – Wally’s

30 Richmond, VA – The National

December

1 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

2 Washington, DC – Union Stage

3 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore

*Check local venue websites for presale details.

Photo by Nolan-Knight