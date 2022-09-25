Roger Waters Cancels Poland Concerts Over His Stance on the War in Ukraine

Pink Floyd co-founding member Roger Waters has canceled two concerts planned in Poland for 2023, following anger in the region over his recent stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The website for Waters’ This Is Not a Drill Tour no longer lists the 2023 Krakow concerts, which were previously scheduled, while an official with the Tauron Arena in Krakow, where Waters was scheduled to perform on April 21 and 22, said the shows are no longer taking place.

“Roger Waters’ manager decided to withdraw, without giving any reason,” said Lukasz Pytko with the Tauron Arena Krakow in a statement.

Waters recently wrote an open letter to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, blaming the “extreme nationalists” in Ukraine for having “set your country on the path to this disastrous war.” He also criticized the West for supplying Ukraine with weapons and blamed Washington in particular. The musician has also criticized NATO and accused the alliance of provoking Russia and recently depicted U.S. President Joe Biden as a war criminal in his stage montage during concerts.

“Well, he’s fueling the fire in Ukraine, for a start,” said Waters during an interview with Michael Smerconish on CNN. “That’s a huge crime. Why won’t the United States of America encourage [Volodymyr] Zelensky to negotiate, obviating the need for this horrific, horrendous war?”

Krakow city councilors are expected to vote on a proposal to name Waters as a persona non grata, or an unwelcome individual, expressing “indignation” over the musician’s position on the war in Ukraine.

The city of Krakow, alone, is hosting 50,000 Ukrainian refugees and has also given 28,000 of them a Polish PESEL ID number, which grants them access to the Polish education and healthcare system, among other benefits.

Poland, the largest country in Central Europe, borders Ukraine and Belarus and has provided a warm welcome to Ukrainian refugees since the onset of the invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. To date, more than two million Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighboring Poland, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, alone.

At least 12 million Ukrainian people have fled their homes following the Russian invasion, according to the United Nations (as of July 4, 2022), with more than five million relocating to neighboring countries and seven million believed to be displaced within Ukraine.

Photo: Brian Lima / Rogers and Cowan