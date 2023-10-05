The 2024 CMT Music Awards Return to Texas and CBS

The 2024 CMT Music Awards will return LIVE from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, (April 7) and will air again on CBS via live stream and on-demand through Paramount+ and Showtime.

Videos by American Songwriter

Hosted for the third consecutive year by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, the 2023 CMTs had record ratings with an audience of 5.43 million viewers, which was up by five perfect from the previous year, according to Paramount Global. The CMT Awards were also the most-streamed program of the night on Paramount+, bringing in 2.6 billion views.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the CMT Music Awards on CBS back to Austin in 2024,” said CMT executive producers Leslie Fram, Margaret Comeaux, and John Hamlin, in a joint statement. “From the electrifying, sold-out Moody Center crowd to fans packing the streets for our outdoor Congress stage, and Bevo [University of Texas at Austin mascot] himself walking the Red Carpet, our Texas-sized welcome proved to be one of our biggest and most unforgettable shows yet.”

They added, “We’re thankful to our incredible partners at Moody Center and with the City of Austin and are thrilled to bring CMT’s signature blend of world premieres, genre-blending surprises, and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations back this April.”

This will also mark the second year the CMTs will be held in Austin since 2023, after taking place in Nashville, Tennesse for the past 21 years.

“The CMT Music Awards are coming back to Austin in 2024, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson in a statement. “As the ‘Live Music Capital of the World,’ Austin is no stranger to celebrating its vibrant music community and showcasing an eclectic array of musical talents. We’re proud that the CMT Music Awards are returning to Austin, and we can’t wait to welcome artists and visitors to our city.”

[RELATED: 2023 CMT Music Award Winners —Full List]

Tom Noonan, president and CEO of the tourism office Visit Austin added, “We are excited Austin will once again play host to the CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center. Last year’s event featured some amazing artists, brought thousands of visitors to our city, and had all eyes on the Live Music Capital of the World. We look forward to another amazing event on Sunday (April 7), live from Austin, Texas.”

In 2023, Lainey Wilson led the pack with four CMT nominations and she picked up two, winning Collaborative Video of the Year for “wait in the truck” with HARDY, and Female Video of the Year for her hit “Heart Like a Truck.”

Co-host Brown, along with Cody Johnson, and first-time nominee Jelly Roll followed Wilson with three nominations each. Brown and wife Katelyn won Video of the Year for “Thank God,” while Johnson picked up the CMT Performance of the Year award for “‘Til You Can’t” from the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Jelly Roll also picked up the Male Breakthrough Video of the Year award for “Son of a Sinner.”

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT