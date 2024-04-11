2024 CMT Music Awards Sees Dip in Ratings, Still Dominates Sunday Night Programming

The 2024 CMT Music Awards aired on Sunday (April 7) and dominated the night’s ratings. Millions of people tuned in to CBS to watch the three-hour event broadcast live from the Moody Center in Austin. Texas. The list of nominees and a star-studded lineup of performers were a massive draw.

According to The TV Rating Guide, the 2024 CMT Music Awards outperformed every major network broadcast at the 8 p.m. slot. The awards show topped American Idol (ABC), The Voice (NBC), and The Simpsons (Fox).

The awards show had a rating of 0.68 in the 18-49 demographic. 5.38 million people tuned in to watch the show on CBS. However, it does not seem that the TV Rating Guide counted the number of viewers who watched the show on Paramount +. So, the overall viewership was likely much larger than reported.

For comparison, American Idol pulled 4.36 million viewers and The Voice had 1.26 million. The Simpsons had the lowest rating of the evening with 0.83 million viewers.

Ratings Were Down from Last Year’s CMT Music Awards

This year’s CMT Music Awards topped the ratings for Sunday Night. However, ratings were down from last year. However, the awards show didn’t take a huge hit. Last year’s show had a 0.70 rating against this year’s 0.68 rating.

To quote Ed Sullivan, the CMT Awards were a “really big show.” For starters, Kelsea Ballerini hosted the event for the fourth year in a row. It was also her first time to host the show solo and her final time to take on the hosting gig.

Then, there was the long list of top-tier performers. Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Parker McCollum and Brittney Spencer, Trisha Yearwood, Megan Moroney, and many more took the stage to deliver memorable performances. Additionally, Little Big Town and Sugarland shared the stage for their new collaborative cover of Phil Collins’ “Take Me Home” and announced a co-headlining tour.

The show also included an all-star tribute to Toby Keith which included, Wilson, Brooks & Dunn, and Sammy Hagar.

Overall, the fans knew it would be a huge night for country music and acted accordingly.

Featured Image by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT