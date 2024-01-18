Coachella Changes Up Parking Rules and Fans are Outraged

People across the country are suffering through wintery weather and dreaming of the time when the temp begins to rise again. For many, springtime means more than just blooming flowers and warmer temps. It means that Coachella is right around the corner. However, the festival’s new parking rule has turned many would-be festivalgoers’ excitement into anger and disappointment.

Videos by American Songwriter

The festival’s official X account posted the new rule earlier today. “Only vehicles with 4+ people (including driver) gain access to day parking,” the post’s caption read. The account posted this alongside a photo featuring the Ferris wheel with a slogan urging festival attendees to “Fill up the car,” before coming.

[Coachella 2024: Get Tickets]

Only vehicles with 4+ people (including driver) gain access to day parking. More helpful info at https://t.co/E6CLetxFQJ pic.twitter.com/UEWaJgaOeo — Coachella (@coachella) January 18, 2024

According to the Coachella website, all four people in the car must have valid festival wristbands. Each wristband comes with a parking decal and all four decals must be clearly visible on the car. Those with less than four people in the car will have to park off-site and walk to the festival. Or, as the site points out, purchase a shuttle pass to skip the walk.

[RELATED: Coachella 2024 Lineup Announced: How To Get Tickets, Festival Info, & More]

To say that potential festivalgoers aren’t happy about this new rule would be an understatement.

Reactions to Coachella’s New Parking Rules

Many would-be attendees flocked to Coachella’s post to let festival organizers know how they felt about their new rule. “BOOOOOO,” one person tweeted, “People don’t go to Coachella in multiples of 4.”

A few people had posed the same question several different ways, “What if my car only has two seats?”

[RELATED: No Doubt to Reunite After Nearly a Decade for 2024 Coachella]

One X user brought some sarcasm to the replies. “This is totally going to work out great,” they said.

Another would-be attendee accused festival organizers of using this rule to make people spend more money. “So basically, you’re forcing those parties under 4 to purchase preferred parking or shuttle passes? This is the dumbest sh-t.”

Another X user tweeted at the festival directly. “F U Coachella for changing the day parking rules. In order to park at the festival you have to have 4+ people in the car”

One reply to the original post succinctly summed up the majority opinion on the new rule. “This is so f-cking stupid,” they tweeted.

Featured image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

If you purchase from links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission.