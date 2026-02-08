Who Is Performing Next Year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show?

This weekend, history will be made, headlines will be written, and social media will light up as Super Bowl LX kicks off with a special halftime show from Bad Bunny. At the opposite ends of the field will be the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. But while the teams hope to walk away champions, the main story surrounding the Super Bowl has been Bad Bunny. And with the bar set sky-high, the conversation has already shifted from this year’s spectacle to who could possibly top it next.

While giving their suggestions, the NFL has yet to announce the performer for Super Bowl LXI. But the organization did reveal the hosting venue. With this year’s Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the NFL will be heading south to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for Super Bowl LXI.

Knowing the hosting city for Super Bowl LXI provided some clues regarding performers. Given that Los Angeles is home to some of the biggest names in the music industry, stars like Billie Eilish, Drake, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Dua Lipa have been named. And with the global stardom of Taylor Swift, it wouldn’t be a Super Bowl Halftime Show list without the hitmaker.

Bringing The Super Bowl To The Heart Of Country Music

For those looking for something a little more traditional, country music hoped to expand its stardom to the Super Bowl stage. Besides speaking with the press at the Grammy Awards, country singer Jelly Roll presented his lineup for a halftime show that was pure Nashville.

“The Super Bowl could possibly come to Nashville in the next three to five years. We’re getting a new stadium. And I have a dream that they do a country music themed halftime show. I would love to see the country legends and some of the new dogs like Morgan Wallen, HARDY…that’s my dream. Kenny Chesney.”

Although not listing his name at the top, Jelly Roll added, “Maybe they let me come out and do a verse of something.”

Metal Fans Could Finally See Their Dream Become A Reality

While standing alongside Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo included Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney to the all-star list. Jelly Roll concluded, “All of our friends. But yeah, I’d love to see a country music themed halftime show that just kind of involved the whole community.”

Not wanting to leave out all the metal fans, there has been one band that keeps coming up in nearly every fan poll – Metallica, a group whose stadium-shaking sound feels perfect for the biggest stage in sports.

With so many names being thrown into the mix, the debate over who should headline Super Bowl LXI is already heating up. From pop superstars to country favorites and rock legends like Metallica, fans have no shortage of dream picks for the next halftime show.

