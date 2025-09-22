Cody Johnson Just Became a World Record Holder—and It’s Not for His Work Behind the Mic

Producing several No. 1 hits like “On My Way To You” and “The Painter”, Cody Johnson also watched the industry recognize his talents when he received Song of the Year at the 2025 ACM Awards for “Dirt Cheap.” And speaking of dirt cheap, it seemed that Johnson was using his stardom to set a few records of his own – but it came with a price. While loving his time in country music, the singer also explored the world of hunting. With Johnson being a natural, he shared his experience of becoming a world record holder.

With a net worth of around $5 million, Johnson had more than enough money to splurge a little. When traveling to Texas, he decided to jump at the chance to hunt at the Covered S Ranch, which happened to be an exclusive hunting preserve. Often labeled as one of the best hunting preserves in the country, Johnson posted a picture of himself displaying a Transcaspian Urial ram. And just by the picture, the ram looked massive.

And to make the hunting trip even better, the Safari Club International recognized Johnson as the new record holder for that ram. “I wanna thank my buddy Patrick Smith for introducing me to Chet Pharies with the Covered S Ranch. The experience I had there will go down in history, not only in the Safari Club International record books, but it will go down in history as my greatest hunting accomplishment so far in my life!”

How Much Cody Johnson Spent On His Hunting Trip

Already enjoying his time on the ranch, Johnson revealed he never thought he would hold a record. “I never thought in a million years that I would hold a world record, and I’m so grateful not only to Patrick and Chet, but to Mark and Andrew at the Covered S Ranch for their hard work and preparation that made this hunt possible.”

For those looking to make a trip to the Covered S Ranch, you might want to start saving now. Looking at the price of a hunt, it ranged around $2,400 for a 3-day hunt. And that was just for the hunt. The trophy fee for the ram was between $20,000 and $25,000. With a single hunt costing nearly $30,000, it seemed like a small price for Johnson.

Explaining his emotions surrounding the hunt, he insisted, “People ask me in interviews all the time, ‘Do you ever have a pinch-yourself moment?’ I assume they’re talking about music. That’s my job. That’s my passion.” Johnson continued, “So I don’t really have those pinch-me moments. But moments like shooting a ram that you know is big, and then when you look at him and go, ‘Wow, think about all the blessings you had to have to get here.’”



