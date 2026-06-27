Cody Johnson Promises a Hint of Motown, Bluegrass, Rock, and Old Country With New Album ‘Banks of the Trinity’

Just a few weeks ago, Cody Johnson crossed a milestone that only a few in country music ever do. Thanks to his growing stardom, the Academy of Country Music named him the Entertainer of the Year. Johnson competed against Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and Megan Moroney. But no matter how stiff the competition, Johnson not only celebrated the win, but on Friday, he released his newest album with Banks of the Trinity. And according to the hitmaker, fans can expect more than just country.

Banks of the Trinity comes nearly three years after his ninth studio album, Leather. While hitting the airwaves in November 2023, the album featured hit songs like “Dirt Cheap.” Johnson also collaborated with Jelly Roll on the song “Whiskey Bent.” Looking at the charts, the album peaked at No. 5 on the US Top Country Albums chart. It finished at No. 18 on the US Billboard 200.

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

But that is in the past. Ready to add to his growing career, Johnson insisted, “I feel like I’m closing a book and I’m opening another one and it’s all blank pages. Let’s get to the next chapter.” Besides those already listening to “Shoot the Bull” and “Fool Proof,” he added, “The rest of the album for me is a musical journey from track one to track 16.”

[RELATED: Cody Johnson Keeps It Real About CMA Entertainer of the Year Award: “It’s Not Gonna Change Anything”]

What Cody Johnson Plans To Do After ‘Banks Of The Trinity’

Packed with 16 songs, Johnson wanted to make the album more than country music. Although cherishing the genre, he enjoyed the idea of allowing other sounds to fill the space. “There’s a little bit of a flavor for everybody. It does kind of hit Motown. It does kind of hit Bluegrass. It does hit progressive country. It does it old country. It does a little rock here and there.”

Having spent two decades climbing to the top of country music, Johnson was still processing the success while preparing for the future. “I’m thinking, you know, 20 years is a long time to work for something. But when you see that … What’s the next 20 years look like?”

What does Johnson hope to achieve in that time – well, he has only focused on one thing for now. “I will be shirtless with no shoes on a beach at an undisclosed location. Cause I have already done all the prep work. I’ve been working on this album for two years. I’ve done all of the interviews. I’ve shook all the hands.”

With nothing else to do but sit back, Johnson concluded, “Me and my wife and kids are gonna disappear for 10 days and I’m gonna become, I guess, every Kenny Chesney song ever.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)