How to Watch ‘CMT Presents: A Cody Johnson Christmas’

Cody Johnson will bring holiday cheer to audiences across the country later this month. CMT Presents: A Cody Johnson Christmas will see the country star sharing songs, stories, and family traditions with his fans. See how to get into the festive spirit with CoJo below.

CMT Presents: A Cody Johnson Christmas airs at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, December 13, on CMT. Those who don’t have cable can still watch the show on certain streaming platforms. For instance, it will stream on Hulu with Live TV, Philo, Fubo, or Sling TV with Comedy Extra. The Christmas special will also be available on DirecTV Stream and Vidgo.

The special will give viewers a look at Johnson’s Texas cowboy Christmas celebration. Additionally, CoJo’s family will be along for the ride. As a result, the show promises a genuine down-home, wholesome evening of entertainment.

The Johnson family will share some of their favorite holiday traditions with viewers. They’ll also share some of their most cherished Christmas memories. Additionally, CoJo will perform some timeless holiday songs to get the Yuletide spirit flowing.

Currently, there is no word on what Johnson will perform. However, a look at his 2021 album A Cody Johnson Christmas may shed some light on that. That 10-track collection includes some country Christmas staples like Willie Nelson’s “Pretty Paper” and Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December.” Additionally, it contains new renditions of timeless holiday classics. Songs like “Away in a Manger,” “White Christmas,” “Silent Night,” and “Feliz Navidad” made the cut. Johnson also did a version of “Silent Night” with his family on the album. It would be great to see them share the song on the upcoming special.

CMA in Country Christmas Spirit

Johnson’s holiday special airs the day before the 14th annual CMA Country Christmas. The Country Music Association’s special will include performances from some of the genre’s brightest stars. Fans will get to see Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson, and more perform. Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant will host the event.

CMA Country Christmas airs Thursday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC. It will stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

