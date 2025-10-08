John Lennon’s 85th Birthday to Be Celebrated with Global Listening Party for the ‘Power to the People’ Box Set, Other Events

The new John Lennon and Yoko Ono box set, Power to the People, will be released on Friday, October 10. The expansive collection arrives one day after what would’ve been the late Beatles icon’s 85th birthday, and to mark the milestone, a special global listening party for Power to the People will take place on Thursday, October 9, starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Videos by American Songwriter

A message on Lennon’s social media announced that the event will be accessible at CitizenofNutopia.com.

According to a post on JohnLennon.com, the listening party is one of several events planned for October 9, which also is the 50th birthday of John and Yoko’s son, Sean.

At 4 p.m. ET, the Imagine Peace Tower near Reykjavik, Iceland will be lit up in commemoration of John’s birthday. The outdoor art piece was conceived by Ono as a memorial to her late husband, and was unveiled in 2007. You can watch the lighting live at ImaginePeaceTower.com.

In addition, at 4:15 p.m. ET, a singalong gathering to celebrate John and Sean’s birthday will be held at the Imagine Circle in the Strawberry Fields section of Central Park in New York City. Fans will meet up at the mosaic to sing Lennon’s classic peace anthem “Imagine.”

Also, at midnight ET on October 10, the audio of Lennon and Ono’s historic August 1972 One to One concerts at Madison Square Garden will be available to download and stream. The same audio is included in the physical versions of the Power to the People box set.

More About the Power to the People Box Set

As previously reported, Power to the People will be available in multiple configurations and formats. The Super Deluxe package features nine CDs and three Blu-ray discs gathering together John and Yoko’s early-1970s recordings and performances that focused on non-violent political activism.

In addition to the audio from the One to One concerts, the 12-disc collection will feature a remixed, reimagined, and reordered version of Lennon and Ono’s 1972 album, Sometime in New York City, titled New York City. The package also will include a treasure trove of rare demos, home recordings, jam sessions, live performances, and unique mixes.

The box set will come with a 204-page book, and various pieces of replica memorabilia. Among the latter are postcards, sticker sheets, a poster, concert tickets, and a backstage pass.

Power to the People was produced by Sean Lennon along with his team of studio collaborators.

Less-expansive versions Power to the People also will be released, featuring just recordings from the One to One concerts. They include four-LP and two-CD sets featuring all 31 performances from both shows. Also available will two-LP and single-CD collections boasting 17 highlights culled from the two concerts.

You can pre-order the Power to the People releases now.

(© Yoko Ono Lennon)