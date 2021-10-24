One Song, Three Ways: “New York, New York”

Written by John Kander and Fred Ebb, “New York, New York” was composed for the 1977 Martin Scorsese film, New York, New York. Originally, the song was performed by entertainer Liza Minnelli. But the track didn’t gain popularity until the golden-voiced Frank Sinatra cut a version with his classic croon.

At first, Kander and Ebb had written another theme but famed actor Robert De Niro rejected it, saying it was “too weak,” according to the composers. Then they wrote this one, which became infamous. Sinatra’s recording of the song hit No. 32 on the Billboard chart in 1980, his final big hit.

Below are three versions of the song done differently by three of our favorite artists, including Sinatra, himself. Which is your favorite?

Frank Sinatra

Cat Power

Lady Gaga