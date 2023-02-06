Coldplay Impresses on the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Stage

For fans of music, variety shows, aliens, and choirs, Saturday was your night.

The British band Coldplay took the Saturday Night Live stage on Saturday (February 4) to perform the customary two songs. But the offering was anything but commonplace.

The band brought in some friendly aliens for a performance of the song “The Astronaut” and employed a choir for their song “Fix You.” In addition, skilled guitarist Jacob Collier joined in on the fun, too.

Fronted by Chris Martin, Coldplay opened their two-song set with their 2022 single “The Astronaut,” which featured shooting stars and alien masks. For the band’s second song, they performed a medley of their 2021 song “Human Heart” and their 2005 hit “Fix You.” Collier joined in, along with the choral ensemble Jason Max Ferdinand Singers.

The appearance from the U.K. band, which came a day before the 65th annual Grammy Awards, was the group’s seventh time on SNL. The show was hosted by Pedro Pascal of the hit HBO television show The Last of Us.

Coldplay, which is working on finishing its 10th studio LP, last released an album, Music of the Spheres, in 2021, which hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200 upon its release.

“We’re finishing an album called Moon Music, which is the second Music of the Spheres volume, but that won’t come out for a little bit,” Martin told Toronto’sCity News.

Coldplay also recently announced several U.S. west coast tour dates later this year, including shows in Seattle and Southern California.

Check out Coldplay’s performance on Saturday Night Live below.

