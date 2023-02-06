‘Saturday Night Announces Jack White as Next Musical Guest for Feb. 25 Show

Earlier this week on Saturday (February 4), the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live announced its next musical guest and show host for later this month.

On February 25, the show will be hosted by actor Woody Harrelson and the musical guest will be acclaimed guitarist, songwriter, and record executive Jack White.

The show, which will air at 11:35 p.m. local time on NBC, announced the news on social media, writing, “Woody Harrelson and Jack White!!!”

The upcoming performance will be White’s fifth appearance on SNL. He first appeared on the show in 2002 with The White Stripes. He’s also performed three times as a solo artist since. In 2020, he appeared last minute after a prior musical guest cancelled during the pandemic due to health reasons.

This year, Saturday Night Live has featured a number of big names, including Sam Smith, Lil Baby, and Coldplay.

As for White, his next big move is to appear in the new Martin Scorsese film Killers Of The Flower Moon. He is no stranger to film, having already played Elvis in the comedy Walk Hard.

Woody Harrelson and Jack White!!! pic.twitter.com/jtuSDTeHmH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 5, 2023

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio