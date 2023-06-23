Minnesota Will Be Celebrating ‘Taylor Swift Days’

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced that the two days that Taylor Swift stops in Minneapolis will be considered “Taylor Swift Days” from now on. As part of her Eras tour, Swift will play at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on June 23 and 24.

This past Friday, Walz tweeted, “Taylor Swift has enchanted and inspired Minnesotans and people all over the world. Taylor Swift will forever & always be a positive influence, setting an example with her truthfulness, grace, and strength of character.”

Walz added, “After a little bit of convincing, Afton’s come around and is proud to celebrate Taylor Swift Day in Minnesota.” He also shared a photo that appeared to depict a legal document declaring June 23 and June 24 as Taylor Swift days.

In a tweet from November 2022, Walz stated, “Afton after being online all day and not getting Taylor Swift tickets.” The text is accompanied by a photo of a cat yawning so wide the animal appears as though it’s screaming.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also had words to say about Swift‘s arrival to the city at a recent press conference. He said, “We are embarking on what will be one of the most exciting weekends in the city of Minneapolis. With Pride plus Taylor Swift, we are expecting more than half a million people… it’s better than our wildest dreams.” Frey’s statement came days after the city temporarily named itself “Swiftie-apolis.”

Minneapolis is not the only city that Swift is visiting that is going out of its way to celebrate her arrival. Jerry Weiers, the mayor of Glendale, temporarily changed the name of the Arizona city in honor of Swift. In a press conference, Weiers said, “And now therefore, I, Jerry P. Weiers, mayor of the city of Glendale, on behalf of our city council, do hereby proclaim that on March 17 and 18, 2023, the city of Glendale will be renamed Swift City. And all Swifties are encouraged to share their smiles that could light up this whole town on all the social media platforms because the best people in life are free.”

(Photo Credit: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)