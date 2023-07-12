Foo Fighters Guitarist Chris Shiflett Announces Third Solo Studio Album

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett is planning to release his third solo studio album, Lost at Sea, on October 20. On July 12, Shiflett released a single from the album called “Damage Control,” as well as an official video for the soulful track, which features concert footage from Shiflett’s spring UK tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

Shiflett recently released a statement regarding Lost at Sea, revealing that the new album is influenced by The Clash. He said, “We made a guitar-centric record that encapsulates everything I’ve been listening to over the years, from the most country songs I’ve ever recorded to punk rock and even songs that sound like a California version of The Clash.”

RELATED: Foo Fighters Announce UK Tour For June 2024

In the same statement, Shiflett added, “I love that the musical inspiration on this one was late-stage Clash, but we wound up layering it with banjos and what-not. Definitely takes it somewhere else.

Ska-mericana? There’s nothing better than when influences converge, taking you places you never expected,” Shiflett added. “All the other tunes were written in the months leading up to recording, but when Jaren and I were sorting out which songs to do he mentioned something about The Clash and I remembered this old one I’d demoed about 15 years prior.”

In addition to Shiflett releasing his own music, Foo Fighters also just released a new album, But Here We Are, on June 2. Foo Fighters are currently on their Everything Or Nothing Tour in North America, and will also play shows in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

In a positive review of But Here We Are by Foo Fighters, NPR said, “Still, all the talk of death that pervades But Here We Are shouldn’t overshadow what a truly formidable rock record it is — so catchy and vibrant, so brimming with wild-eyed wonder. It’s heavy, in every sense of the word, but make no mistake: It’ll still get stuck in your head for days.”

Check out the official tracklist for Lost at Sea below:

1. Dead And Gone

2. Overboard

3. Black Top White Lines

4. Damage Control

5. Weigh You Down

6. Burn The House Down

7. Where’d Everybody Go?

8. I Don’t Trust My Memories Anymore

9. Carrie Midnight Texas Queen

10. Parties

(Photo Credit: Harry Durrant/Getty Images)