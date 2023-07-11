Taylor Swift Narrowly Avoids Being Hit by Friendship Bracelets at Kansas City Concert

After many musicians, including Kelsea Ballerini and Pink, have recently experienced audience members throwing objects at them while onstage, Taylor Swift now joins the undesirable club. Swift narrowly avoided being hit in the face with friendship bracelets at a recent show at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

The incident was captured in video footage posted to TikTok by Swift fan Natasha Litle on July 10. The lengthy video clocks in at one minute and 22 seconds, with the incident in question being shown in the last few seconds.

The TikTok depicts countless fans in the audience as Swift gets ready to exit the stadium postshow. When Swift comes out and walks through the stadium, Swifties can be heard screaming the beloved musician’s name. At the end of the video, bracelets can be seen flying towards the singer’s face. Swift and concert staff managed to avoid getting struck by the objects.

This is just one of many occurrences of concertgoers tossing objects at artists or onto the stage. Pink experienced a fan tossing a bag containing their mother’s ashes onto the stage. When she realized what occurred, Pink said, “Is this your mom? I’m not sure how I feel about this.” After Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face with a small object at an Idaho show, she told the audience, “Can we just talk about what just happened?

“All I care about is keeping everyone safe,” Ballerini continued. “Don’t throw things. You know? I always want shows of mine—every show for every artist, but I’m in control of this one—I want it to be a safe place for everyone. We have little kids here, and can you help me do that tonight?”

Billie Eilish recently discussed the matter with The Hollywood Reporter during the premiere of Barbie. Eilish said, “I’ve been getting hit on stage with things for like, literally, six years, I don’t know why this is like new. People just get excited and it can be dangerous.

“It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there. I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there it blows,” Eilish added. “But you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something. You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.”

