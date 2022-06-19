Concert for Juneteenth Set for Hollywood Bowl, Featuring the Roots, Robert Glasper and More

There is a concert slated for Juneteenth at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, set to feature a number of big names. Juneteenth, of course, is the date (and newly blessed American Federal holiday) celebrating the official emancipation of American slaves, making them free.

Set to perform for the show, dubbed Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom, are Earth, Wind & Fire, Robert Glasper, Mickey Guyton, Anthony Hamilton, the Roots, Jhené Aiko, Killer Mike (of Run the Jewels), Billy Porter and an all-Black symphony. The event’s musical director is recent Oscar-winner Questlove of the Roots.

The event will mark the first time an all-Black orchestra will perform at the Hollywood Bowl in its 101 years of existence. Conductors for the orchestra will be Thomas Wilkins and Derrick Hodge.

The show will be produced by Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment, with participation from the LA Philharmonic. The show is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. PT and it was recently announced that CNN will broadcast the show on June 19 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Ticketing information can be found HERE.

Said Chris Licht, chairman-CEO of CNN Worldwide, “I’m thrilled that CNN is broadcasting this historic event for our viewers across the globe to celebrate and understand the significance of Juneteenth.”

“Our commitment to amplifying Black voices and those of other marginalized groups is paramount to remaining the worldwide leader in news,” stated Johnita P. Due, CNN Worldwide’s SVP and chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer. “Through musical performances and thoughtful storytelling, we will embody the excellence and resilience of the Black community in the continued pursuit for freedom and social justice.”

“This is the most important event we’ve ever produced at Live Nation Urban,” added Live Nation Urban President Shawn Gee. “It’s a moment to celebrate and reflect on Black independence and the Black experience. It’s also a moment to raise awareness and shine light on the miles we still need to travel to true equity.”

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images