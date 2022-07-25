Corey Taylor is “Done Trying To Change People” & “Tired of Idiocy”

Corey Taylor has had enough. And we can’t really blame him.

In a recent interview with KERRANG!, the Slipknot lead vocalist explained his perspective on today’s social climate. And, pulling no punches, the singer gave more than just two cents about the explosive nature of today’s attitude towards current events.

“I think if I was younger then I would believe in something like hope,” he said. “I would have that kind of optimism, but I’ve seen waves of this shit for 30 years, and I’m just unimpressed. The sad thing is, it takes real tragedy to make anything change because we’re not a proactive species. We would rather close the door after the house is already on fire. I’m just kind of used to it at this point.”

He continued, “I still obviously support and believe in all the causes that I’m very passionate about, but at the same time, I just realized that people aren’t going to change—and I’m done trying to change people. It’s wasted effort, and it takes time away from the people that I actually care about. Until I see real shit, I’m just not going to care anymore. It’s like, ‘If you motherfuckers want to kill each other, go ahead. I’m just gonna stand back and will not be in the line of fire,’ because I’m tired of the idiocy. I can only watch stupid shit for fucking so long. So yeah, it’s me basically going, ‘Go ahead, just fucking beat the living shit out of each other and see what happens.’”

Check out the full interview HERE.

Slipknot is set to release their seventh studio album, The End, So Far, on September 30.

Photo by Ashley Osborn/Courtesy Elektra Records