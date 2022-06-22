Gov’t Mule Announces New 2022 Tour Dates for the Fall

Acclaimed blues-rock band Gov’t Mule has announced a number of new tour dates for 2022. Fans can purchase tickets for the dates HERE and see the full list of upcoming shows from the group below.

Led by Grammy Award-winning frontman Warren Haynes, the group has added new dates for the fall in September and October, as well as adding five rescheduled shows from their postponed spring tour.

The band is hitting the road in support of their recent release, the powerful blues album, Heavy Load Blues, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Albums charts last year.

The band’s 2022 tour includes dates with ZZ Top, Willie Nelson, Trombone Shorty, and more.

New dates added include stops in Boulder, Colorado; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; St. Louis, Missouri; and several others. Check out the full list below, along with the string of dates the band has set overseas in Europe.

GOV’T MULE TOUR DATES

*New dates in bold

U.S. Dates

June 21 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

June 22 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

June 24 – Winter Park, CO @ Blues From The Top Music Festival

July 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

July 30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #

July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake #

August 3 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

August 4 – Baltimore, MD @ Hammerjacks

August 5 – Chesterfield, VA @ Chesterfield After Hours Concerts

August 6 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

August 7 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

August 9 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

August 10 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater

August 11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner %

August 12 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl %

August 13 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl =

August 16 – Shakopee, MN – Canterbury Park Concert Series

August 18 – Oshkosh, WI @ Waterfest Concert Series – Leach Amphitheater **

August 19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Garfield Park

August 20 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ~

August 21 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl ^

August 23 – Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center ^

August 25 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center **

August 26 – Roanoke, VA @ Elmwood Park Amphitheater **

August 27 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium (rescheduled from 9/16/21) **

August 28 – Outer Banks, NC @ Roanoke Island Festival Park **

September 17 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

September 18 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

September 20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly (rescheduled from 4/25/22)

September 21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant (rescheduled from 4/23/22)

September 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid Music Hall (rescheduled from 4/30/22)

October 20 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre (rescheduled from 4/27/22)

October 21 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall (rescheduled from 4/22/22)

December 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (rescheduled from 4/14/22 and 12/29/21)

December 30 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (rescheduled from 4/8/22 and 12/30/21)

December 31 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (rescheduled from 4/9/22 and 12/31/21)

# Outlaw Music Festival

~ Turnpike Troubadours to close

^ ZZ Top to close

** Trombone Short & Orleans Avenue co-bill

% Oteil & Friends to open

= Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Pressing Strings to open

European Dates

July 9 – Pistoia, Italy @ Pistoia Blues Festival

July 10 – Chiari, Brescia, Italy @ Chiari Blues Festival

July 11 – Tuttinglen, Germany @ Honbergsommer Festival

July 12 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten

July 14 – Pori, Finland @ Pori Jazz Festival

July 16 – Uppsala, Sweden @ Parksnäckan

July 17 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall

July 18 – Molde, Norway @ Molde International Jazz Festival

July 20 – Frankfurt am Main, Germany @ Batschkapp

July 21 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

July 22 – Torgau, Germany @ Kulturbastion

July 23 – Winterbach, Germany @ Zeltspektakel

