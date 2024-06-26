Country Artists Put New Spin on Beyoncé’s Classic Tracks, Including “Irreplaceable” and “Drunk in Love”

A group of country artists have come together with Apple Music to put out covers of Beyoncé‘s classic songs such as “Irreplaceable,” “Drunk in Love,” and more. Six Black country artists, some of which appeared on Beyoncé’s new album Cowboy Carter, together with Apple Music Nashville Sessions, have released the covers on the platform.

Tiera Kennedy, Tanner Adell, and Brittney Spencer were all featured on the Cowboy Carter track “Blackbiird.” Now, Kennedy has covered “1+1” from the 2011 album 4, Adell covered “Drunk in Love” from the 2013 album Beyoncé, and Spencer covered “Irreplaceable” from the 2006 album B’Day.

Additionally, BRELAND took on “Sandcastles” from the 2016 album Lemonade, while Madeline Edwards sang “Halo” from the 2008 album I Am…Sasha Fierce. Finally, Joy Oladokun covered “II Most Wanted,” which comes from Beyoncé’s most recent offering and was originally a duet with Miley Cyrus.

Tiera Kennedy said of the project, “Beyoncé has opened a door that’s going to be really hard to close,” according to a report from NME. For Apple Music users, the playlist is available here.

Beyoncé Revealed How Black Country Artists are Inspiring Her Lately

Not only is Beyoncé a powerhouse of inspiration, she is also inspired by other artists in her community, as well as within and outside her genre. Artists like Shaboozey, who blends hip-hop, trap, and country, as well as young up-and-coming female country artists like Tanner Adell and Brittney Spencer.

Back in March, Beyoncé spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about her hesitance to step into the genre at first. She then revealed that others are inspiring her to do what she wants.

“When you are breaking down barriers, not everyone is ready and open for a shift,” she said. “But when I see Shaboozey tearing the charts up and all the beautiful female country singers flying to new heights, inspiring the world, that is exactly what motivates me.”

Not only did she gain motivation from these artists, she also invited them to collaborate. Shaboozey was featured on the song “Sweet Honey Buckin,” while Adell, Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts were featured on “Blackbiird.” Beyoncé is not just taking inspiration from these emerging artists, she’s also giving them props for their help in making Cowboy Carter see the light.

Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images