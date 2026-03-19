Country Music Hall of Fame Teases 2026 Inductee Announcement

Just last year, the Country Music Hall of Fame celebrated the legacies of Kenny Chesney, June Carter, and Tony Brown by inducting them. Given the careers they produced in country music, some might be wondering why it took until 2025 to add names like Cater. Aside from her marriage to Johnny Cash, she showcased her talents not only on the stage but on the silver screen. Sadly, Carter passed away in 2003. Now, with the Country Music Hall of Fame gearing up for another induction class, the organization revealed when the announcement will be made.

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For those eager to hear the new induction class, the Country Music Hall of Fame will reveal the singers making history on Friday, March 20, at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT. Not wanting to miss a single second, fans can watch the special event on the CMA’s YouTube Channel.

Although the Country Music Hall of Fame keeps major details surrounding each induction class a secret, the organization did share the selection process. Broken up into three main categories, the committee selects artists in the Modern Era, the Veterans Era, and the Non-Performer, Songwriter, and Recording and/or Touring Musician active prior to 1980.

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How To Enter The Country Music Hall Of Fame

How does a person become eligible for each category? For the Modern Era, a singer must spend at least 20 years in country music since first gaining national prominence. The timeframe is extended when moving to the Veterans Era. To land in the category, one must spend 45 years in the genre since finding fame.

And for the final category, the Non-Performer, Songwriter, and Recording and/or Touring Musician active prior to 1980 rotates every 3 years. Although rare, if a tie in the category were to happen, the committee could select two names.

While not even teasing a few singers who could make the list, some expect stars like Dwight Yoakam, Alison Krauss, Clint Black, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, and Jimmy Buffett to be among the potential names. But until the official announcement, fans will have to wait and see which legends will earn their place in country music history.

Don’t miss the Country Music Hall of Fame Induction announcement on Friday at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT on the CMA’s YouTube Channel.

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