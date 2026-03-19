3 Love Songs That Were Actually Written About a Significant Other

The best songs take inspiration from real life. Even if a relationship doesn’t work out or go how you think it’s going to, love songs serve as a time capsule for your feelings to look back on. Here are three songs that were written because the artist was inspired by a real relationship.

Videos by American Songwriter

“All Of Me” by John Legend

Written About: Chrissy Teigen

“All Of Me” is still John Legend‘s biggest song to this day. Honestly, that’s pretty cool, because writing it came from a pretty personal place. When he wrote it, the singer was taking inspiration from his relationship with his then-fiancée, Chrissy Teigen.

Legend shared that when he first played Chrissy Teigen “All Of Me”, she couldn’t help but get emotional. “When she first heard it, she cried,” Legend told This Morning. “I sang it to her like, quietly, I was like, ‘I want you to hear this song, I just wrote it for you.’”

Honestly, if anybody wrote me a song like “All Of Me”, it’d be pretty hard to stop the tears from flowing.

Tiegen and Legend first met on the set of his “Stereo” music video in 2006, which led to their dating and marriage in 2013.

“You’re Still The One” by Shania Twain

Written About: Robert “Mutt” Lange

While speaking with E-Talk, Shania Twain revealed that this smash hit was written about her relationship with her husband, Robert “Mutt” Lange, by talking about their divorce.

Twain shared that, after separating from the record producer, the song took on a different meaning. “I’ve gone through quite a few stages with that song of not really even wanting to sing it live for a while, just thinking, ‘Well, okay, I’m divorced now, does it really mean what it used to mean when I wrote it?’”

“It’s more the meaning that it is, or that it represents, to everybody else that makes it so meaningful to me again,” she shared.

“The Heart Wants What It Wants” by Selena Gomez

Written About: Justin Bieber

In 2014, Selena Gomez captured everyone’s attention with her video for “The Heart Wants What It Wants”. The song sings about being unable to let go of a person, no matter how hard you try.

In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, Gomez admitted that the song was about her relationship with Justin Bieber. “He has heard it, and he’s seen the video,” she told Seacrest, who asked if she was nervous to share the song with the world. “It’s something that I feel like girls need to hear, and it’s something I’m willing to share with people.”

“He thought it was beautiful,” she said of Bieber’s reaction to the video/song. “I think it was really hard at first.”

Photo by: Justin Goff Photos for cd:uk/Getty Images