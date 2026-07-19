Country Music Mourns the Death of a Nashville Legend Just Hours After a Church Performance

Jimmy Nichols has died. The keyboardist and music director died in his sleep earlier this month, singer David Pack announced on Facebook. He was 64.

In his social media post, Pack noted that Nichols was his live keyboardist for more than 15 years, as well as his “dearest friend.”

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“I recently sang at a Benefit (Every Breath She Takes) for Jimmy’s beloved wife Tonya who needs a lung transplant,” Pack wrote. “… This concert had an unexpected second purpose: it also became Jimmy’s farewell.”

“Last night he played at a church service in Franklin, TN, then went home and passed in his sleep,” he continued.” His final performance beautifully reflecting his faith.”

Pack continued his post with a message to his late pal, writing, “Rest in heavenly peace my brother, you have earned it. I’ll miss you.”

“Deepest condolences to Tonya, the Ginnetti family & friends,” Pack concluded. “And yes brother, ‘God Only Knows.’”

What to Know About Jimmy Nichols

According to Billboard, the Ohio-born musician began his career as part of a family band, The Nichols Brothers, with his siblings in the ’70s. The group toured with the likes of Willie Nelson and The Osmond Brothers, before making the move to Nashville in the ’90s.

Once he made his way to Music City, Nichols began playing keyboards for Daryle Singletary and Mindy McCready, and serving as the band leader for the latter artist.

He went on to tour with Reba McEntire, and to work with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Over the course of his career, Nichols also worked with artists including Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Lee Ann Womack, and Gladys Knight.

In a 2012 interview with Yamaha All Access, Nichols opened up about his career.

“Touring was always in my blood,” he said. “I always consider myself an entertainer because of all those years I spent with the Brothers. When I get onstage, I hold nothing back. As a keyboard player, I try to be as entertaining and visual as I can.”

“I wouldn’t be where I am without the Brothers, so I owe them a great deal,” Nichols added. “I feel like I’m doing this for them as well. It’s made me grateful for where I’m at, and it keeps me excited about what’s next. Hopefully my best stuff is yet to come!”

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