Country Music Mourns the Loss of the “Country Gentleman,” Dead at 89

While the son of a railroad worker, Tommy Hunter had dreams of stardom when he continuously listened to the Grand Ole Opry as a child. That love for country music only blossomed after getting the chance to see Roy Acuff and the Smoky Mountain Boys in London. The year – 1946. But it was that moment that set Hunter on a path that would gain him the title of “Canada’s Country Gentleman.” Sadly, on July 2, the country music personality passed away at 89.

Before finding his way to the stage, Hunter spent his days performing at local churches, hospitals, and even movie theaters. Although a performer, he was also an entertainment promoter and manager. His popularity exploded when he became the host of his own show.

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Throughout its popular years, The Tommy Hunter Show was one of the longest-running music programs in North America. And thanks to Hunter’s ability to schedule top performers, his show gained over three million viewers each week. Some of those performers included Wilf Carter, Roy Acuff, Eddy Arnold, Roy Rogers, Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, and more.

[RELATED: Born on This Day in 1937, the “Country Gentleman” Who Hosted Garth Brooks and Shania Twain on His Long-Running TV Show]

Tommy Hunter Welcomes Garth Brooks To Canada

Remembering his legacy and contributions to country music, journalist Larry LeBlanc insisted that “just about every Canadian country artist you can name in that time had their national TV debut on his show which also ran on The Nashville Network in the U.S. Plus he snared top American country artists to perform on his show including Garth Brooks.”

Giving country singers a launching pad to international stardom, country singer Lori Yates never forgot the time she got to perform on Hunter’s show. “The first time I was on, Tommy said he was so blown away by my voice that he was making a call to the producers of Hee Haw on my behalf! Nothing came from it but still I was blown away by the fact he would even do even consider doing that.”

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Rather than focusing only on his own career, Hunter dedicated himself to lifting the next generation of artists. Through his music, television show, and unwavering support, he left behind a legacy that helped shape Canadian country music.

With friends, family, fans, and artists remembering Hunter’s commitment to country music, his passing marks the end of an era for Canadian entertainment.

(Photo by Frank Calleja/Toronto Star via Getty Images)