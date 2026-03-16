Country Music Superstar Left Bloodied After Fan Throws Phone at His Face During Australia Set: “Ya’ll See How Tough I Am?”

When it comes to fans throwing items on stage, most artists have the same reaction – stop. Although not a new fade, fans have taken the idea of throwing a garment on stage to a whole new level. Wanting to remember the moment, some fans will toss their phone onto the stage, hoping the artists will pick it up and film. While it might seem harmless, recently, Riley Green found himself needing stitches after one fan’s aim was so good that the phone smacked the singer right in the face.

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Hitting the road for his Cowboy As It Gets Tour, Green took the stage at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia. With thousands of fans packing the arena, the country star was performing “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” when a phone came spiraling towards his head. Thanks to the lights overhead and screaming fans, Green didn’t have time to react as the phone hit him in the side of the head.

Not loving the idea, Green quickly paused the concert, making the crew turn up the lights. Pointing out the person, he insisted, “This one right here? Get his fat a** out of here. Go on.” It didn’t take long for security to track down the individual and remove them.

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Riley Green Walks Away With A Souvenir

Getting back to the concert, Green wanted to keep the good times going. But when addressing the crowd, he noticed blood running down his neck. “I’d like to take a moment while I’ve got everybody’s attention to thank each and every one of you for coming out tonight. Hang on, am I bleeding? Y’all see how tough I am? Thank god he didn’t have an iPhone 12, that would have really hurt.”

With Green turning the situation into a joke, he asked the entire crowd to pull out their phones. “I was gonna get y’all to sing this song one time, y’all want to try it? Do me a favor right here, get your phones out, and you can turn the flashlight on, just don’t throw it at me.”

It wasn’t until after the show that Green learned just how bad the injury was. And sharing a post on his Instagram, he displayed a fresh set of stitches. “5 stitches later… sewed up.”

Thankfully, Green didn’t let the moment derail the show. With a few stitches and a good sense of humor, the singer proved he’s as tough as they come. But if there’s one takeaway from the night, it’s simple – don’t throw your phone on stage.

(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)