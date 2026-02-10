Country Star Delivers a Touching Cover of “Here Without You” in Tribute to 3 Doors Down Brad Arnold at Ontario Show

At just 15 years old, Brad Arnold wrote the hit song “Kryptonite.” Unknown to him at that time, the singer wrote what would become a classic in the history of 3 Doors Down. The song would even garner a Grammy Award nomination. It also landed No. 1 on the US Pop Airplay chart. Just one of the hit songs from 3 Doors Down, sadly, the band was hit with a tragedy when Arnold recently passed away. With fellow artists paying tribute to the singer, HARDY offered a cover of “Here Without You” to remember his late friend.

Back in 2025, Arnold was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer. While seeking treatment, the cancer metastasized to his lungs. On February 7, at 47 years old, the singer passed away.

While performing in London, Ontario, HARDY addressed the crowd before he honored Arnold with a special performance. “The rock and roll world got some sad news today. If we got any rock and roll fans in the house. We found out that a friend of mine, Brad Arnold, the lead singer of Three Doors Down, passed away today from cancer.”

HARDY Pours “One Out” For Brad Arnold During Concert

Aside from being a fan of 3 Doors Down, HARDY was also from Mississippi. Arnold was born in Escatawpa, Mississippi. “Very sad to hear, he struggled with it for a while, he’s a really good guy, I’m from Mississippi, he’s a fellow Mississippian and I would just like to honor him tonight by just singing a chorus of a song.”

Emotional over the sudden death of Arnold, HARDY called on the audience to help him sing “Here Without You.” With fans joining him, the singer powered through the lyrics, telling fans, “Let’s pour one out for Brad tonight.”

With fans singing along, others honored Arnold in the comments, writing, “This is how much his music impacted not just rock but other genres.” Another person added, “Mississippi legend. Finally got his ticket to heaven. Rest easy Brad. We will miss you.”

HARDY’s performance wasn’t just a cover, it was a farewell from one Mississippi musician to another. And as the arena sang “Here Without You” together, it was clear – Arnold may be gone, but his music will always be right here.

