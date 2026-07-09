Country Star Honors Late 3 Doors Down Frontman With a Powerful “When I’m Gone” Cover

On February 7, the lead singer for 3 Doors Down, Brad Arnold, sadly passed away at 47. In May 2025, the singer was diagnosed with a form of kidney cancer. At the time, the band canceled all summer concerts to help support Arnold. He passed away while being treated at the Baptist Anderson Regional Medical Center in Mississippi. With countless musicians and singers paying tribute to Arnold, Brantley Gilbert continues to highlight his legacy as he recently entertained fans at Country Fest with “When I’m Gone.”

Over the weekend, Gilbert took the stage at Country Fest in North Lawrence, Ohio. With thousands of fans in attendance, the country singer steered his set in a different direction when he covered the lead single from their second studio album, Away from the Sun. When first released, “When I’m Gone” climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Mainstream Rock and US Pop Airplay charts. It also went No.1 in Canada.

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But caring little about the charts or accolades, Gilbert only wanted to share his love for a voice that helped define a generation. And for fans, they cherished every second as comments read, “Hell yeah, Brantley. Cranking out some 3 Doors Down. Get it brotha.”

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3 Doors Down Remembers Brad Arnold On and Off The Stage

Although Gilbert has been on the road promoting his upcoming album, Sins of the Father, the singer used Saturday night to remember Arnold and the impact he had on rock music. Judging by the crowd’s reaction, the heartfelt performance served as a fitting tribute.

As for 3 Doors Down, the band last graced the stage in December 2024. Leaving a massive hole in the band’s lineup, the future remains a mystery for what will become of 3 Doors Down. But no matter what, the band promised that Arnold’s “music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experience that will live on long after the stages he performed on.”

While the music industry will remember Arnold’s creativity, passion, and voice, 3 Doors Down wrote, “those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends.”

Gilbert’s performance was just one of many reminders that Arnold’s influence extends far beyond 3 Doors Down. While his passing left an undeniable void, his legacy remains bright.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)