Country Star Morgan Wallen Uses His Billion-Stream Spotify Plaques as Wheels on His ATV

It’s hard to believe that Morgan Wallen once competed on The Voice. That’s right, during season 6, the country singer hoped the show would launch his career. But during the playoffs, he was eliminated. Although not the outcome he wanted, Wallen now stands at the top of country music. Releasing hit after hit, Wallen not only dominated the airwaves but also the charts. And with each new song came even more awards. Not having enough room for every award, Wallen recently found a unique way to celebrate his one-billion streams Spotify plaques.

Taking a glance at Wallen’s Spotify page, the singer promoted songs like “What I Want” and “I’m The Problem.” Although each song climbed well over 270 million streams, that wasn’t even close to his top songs. Looking at the billion mark, Wallen released three songs that hit one billion streams. “Last Night”, “I Had Some Help,” and “Whiskey Glasses.” For his collaboration on “I Had Some Help” with Post Malone, the song soared over 1.3 billion streams.

Morgan Wallen Needs Just One More For A Full Set

Thanks to the three songs, Spotify wanted to celebrate Wallen’s accomplishment by sending him three plaques that appeared to have a silver disc on them. While loving the design, the singer had a creative idea in mind when he started to place a plaque on each tire of his four-wheeler.

And with a garage full of tools, his curiosity got the better of him. Before long, the silver discs were zip-tied, yes, zip-tied, to the wheels on his ATV. Smiling about how the finished product looked, Wallen had one little problem – there is a reason it is called a “four”-wheeler. He only had three awards.

Worried about not having a full set, Wallen asked the crew around him to bring another one the next time they show up unannounced.

With Wallen nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year, it’s not a matter of if but when the singer can tie that last one billion stream hubcap to his four-wheeler.

(Photo by Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic)