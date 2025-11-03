Morgan Wallen Reveals the Mystery Location for the Final Stop on His 2026 Still the Problem Tour

Although the Clemson Tigers once dominated college football, winning their third National Championship in 2018, the powerhouse stumbled over the last few years. Looking at their current standings, the Tigers had little to celebrate as they lost to teams like LSU and SMU. Over the weekend, they even lost to Duke 46-45. Not a great year, Clemson had one thing to get excited about as Morgan Wallen will perform in Death Valley thanks to his Still the Problem tour.

Following the massive success of his album I’m the Problem, Wallen decided to hit the road with a string of concerts. Selling out venue after venue, it seemed that the country singer wasn’t ready to end the good times. Announcing a new set of shows in 2026, Wallen will head to Memorial Stadium in June.

Just a few days ago, the Wallen fan club posted a cryptic message that included Morse code. Thankfully, fans quickly deciphered the message to reveal the words, “Still the Problem.” With fans speculating a new album or tour, some were right. Starting in April 2026, Wallen will travel to states like Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Michigan, and more.

Morgan Wallen Is Giving Clemson Fans Something To Cheer About

Running until August 1st, with one last show in Philadelphia, Wallen found himself with a unique problem – finding enough space to house his concerts. Having sold out numerous venues, he looked to stadiums. During his new tour, the country star will take over Soldier Field, Michigan Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, and Lucas Oil Stadium.

When it came to Death Valley, Wallen added Clemson’s Memorial Stadium to the list. Able to hold over 81,000 people, he will not be alone as he welcomes Ella Langley, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Gavin Adcock, and Brooks & Dunn along for the ride.

Needing more than a single night, Wallen will perform at Memorial Stadium on June 26 and June 27. For those hoping to get a ticket to the unforgettable night, presale registration is currently open. Presale tickets will go on sale starting November 5th, before going public on November 7th.

Outside of offering a night full of special appearances and hit songs, Wallen also hoped to help those in need. A portion of each ticket will go to the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which focuses on helping the youth through sports and music.

For a fanbase in need of something to cheer about, Wallen’s stop in Death Valley promises to bring a little spark back to Clemson.



(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)



