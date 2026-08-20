Country Star Undergoes Surgery After Being Pulled Through Windshield in Terrifying Bus Crash

The last few years have been difficult for Colt Ford. In April 2024, the country singer suffered a heart attack following a concert in Arizona. Thankfully, the hitmaker was able to make it to the hospital, where he explained his heart had stopped three times. Focusing on his recovery, tragedy struck again when his tour bus crashed. While walking away from the crash, it left Ford with a broken shoulder. Although keeping fans updated, the singer was forced to cancel upcoming shows due to surgery.

Sharing an update with fans, Ford’s team wrote on Instagram, “Colt successfully underwent shoulder surgery today to address injuries sustained in the recent bus accident. We’re happy to share that the surgery went well, and Colt is now focused on resting, recovering, and getting back to doing what he loves.”

Videos by American Songwriter

With Ford needing proper time to get back to his feet, the singer’s team added a list of shows that had either been postponed or outright canceled. They included:

August 19 – Des Moines, IA

August 21 – LeGrange, GA

August 22 – Athens, GA

August 27 – Nashville, TN

August 29 – Altamont, IL

[RELATED: Country Star Pulled Through Windshield After Terrifying Tour Bus Crash]

Colt Ford Might Buy Lottery Tickets After Bus Crash

While not the news fans wanted to hear, Ford was grateful for their ongoing support. “We know he hates missing any opportunity to be on stage with his fans, but right now, his health and recovery have to come first.”

Ford considered himself lucky to walk away from the crash. Although sitting in a massive tour bus, the singer found himself being pulled through the windshield by medical staff. “One minute you’re headed to Germany for a show and prepping for a single release. The next thing you know your bus is in the ditch and you’re getting pulled through a windshield with a broken shoulder by First Responders. The crew is a little banged up but we’re all still here.”

With Ford having more than a few scares, one fan urged him to take advantage of the moment. Suggesting that luck was definitely on his side, they wrote, “At this point – buy allllll the lottery tickets. All of em! Glad you guys are okay though.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)