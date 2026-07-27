Mick Fleetwood Reacts to Ella Langley and Laci Kaye Booth’s Cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”

Ella Langley and Laci Kaye Booth just earned a massive stamp of approval. The women recently covered Fleetwood Mac’s 1997 hit “Dreams,” and the video took the internet by storm.

The clip traveled so far, in fact, that Mick Fleetwood came across it more than once. According to screenshots captured by Pop Base, Fleetwood took to the comments multiple times to praise Langley and Booth’s cover of the song.

Videos by American Songwriter

In one instance, Fleetwood commented with a red heart emoji. Another time he wrote, “Wow,” along with two fire emojis.

Langley and Booth covered the track while on the former woman’s Dandelion Tour. The performance left the crowd in awe.

Ella Langley covering Stevie Nicks live onstage. pic.twitter.com/9nK7sqCmci — Rock'n Roll of All (@rocknrollofall) June 8, 2026

Ella Langley’s Famous Fans

Fleetwood isn’t the only music icon who’s expressed his love for Langley. In fact, in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Shania Twain gushed over the “Choosin’ Texas” singer.

“I’ve never met Ella Langley, but just from what I’m observing… she seems very authentic,” Twain said. “She doesn’t come across to them as somebody that’s trying to be somebody else, or trying to write a song that… with an agenda. I see her as an authentic songwriter.”

On top of Langley’s songwriting skills, Twain noted that the “Be Her” singer “sounds original” too.

“That’s already a bonus, right? She does have a unique sound,” Twain said. “So now we already can hear the difference.”

“She really does seem very unapologetic, and I think that commands respect. It really does,” she added. “I’m not sorry that I’m a girl, and if I don’t make it, then I’m still gonna get up on stage and sing. I sense that in her aura and her persona.”

Twain further noted that, since Langley writes her songs, that “makes her more authentic.”

“She means it. I believe her, I believe what she’s saying,” Twain said. “I don’t think she’s just making up songs, I think she’s saying what she really thinks.”

Langley’s success has been nothing short of remarkable.

“Choosin’ Texas,” which has been certified four times Platinum, has spent 14 weeks in the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100. The song has tied Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” for the most weeks at No. 1 among non-holiday titles by women with no male-billed acts.

Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for RRHOF