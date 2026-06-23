The Sets You Won’t Want to Miss at Country Thunder Wisconsin

Country Thunder Wisconsin is shaping up to be an unforgettable event. The festival will make its way to Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, from July 16-19, delivering four days of country music.

The headliners are, of course, the festival’s main draw. Things will kick off on Thursday with Gavin Adcock’s set on the Ram Main Stage. The singer has made headlines for his insistence that Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter isn’t country music, as well as his ongoing feud with Zach Bryan.

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Adcock’s performances are equally noteworthy, though. The singer, who released Country Never Dies in March, is known for his rowdy crowds and audience interactions.

On Friday, fans can look forward to a headlining performance from The Red Clay Strays. The Alabama Southern rock band has made waves in the genre for their unique sound and unforgettable lyrics. Their Country Thunder set will offer fans a preview of their Grateful Tour, which will kick off in July.

Saturday will see Riley Green take the stage. The country star stormed onto the scene with a pair of buzzy Ella Langley duets, and has managed to build a massive fan base all his own. He’s currently selling out arenas on his Cowboy As It Gets Tour, and steadily putting out singles as fans eagerly await news of his next LP.

Keith Urban will serve as Country Thunder Wisconsin’s final headliner. The reasons to attend Urban’s set should be self-explanatory—he’s a four-time Grammy winner with 18 No. 1 hits to his name.

Urban recently intrigued fans with the announcement of his next album, Flow State, a collection of yacht rock covers, which is due out June 10. Country Thunder Wisconsin attendees may get lucky with a performance of one of the LP’s highly-anticipated tracks.

Can’t Miss Country Thunder Wisconsin Sets

The headliner’s aren’t the only people taking the stage during Country Thunder Wisconsin. Gretchen Wilson, Zach John King, Lonestar, and Corey Kent will also perform on the main stage.

Wilson’s Thursday set will be a can’t miss moment for sure. The “Redneck Woman” singer is known for her fiery performances and gritty vocals, all of which are sure to be on display during her time on stage.

Lonestar will serve as a ’90s throwback during their Saturday set. Fans are sure to hear both a selection of their nine No. 1 hits and their newer material.

Country Thunder Wisconsin will take place July 16-19 at 2305 Richmond Road in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. Tickets are now available.

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