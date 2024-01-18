Sao Paolo Rock City: Gene Simmons Lines Up First Post-KISS Gig Plans

KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons has confirmed his first performance since his famous band wrapped up its End of the Road farewell tour on December 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Simmons and his solo band have joined the lineup of the Summer Breeze Open Air Brasil festival, which takes place April 26 to 28 in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Gene Simmons Band has been announced as one of the headliners for the first day of the hard-rock extravaganza.

[RELATED: KISS’ Gene Simmons Delivers Special Fan Experience at Electric Lady Studios: “This Is Only the Beginning”]

Simmons’ group will feature guitarists/vocalists Brent Woods and Zach Throne, and drummer Brian Tichy. Woods’ credits include playing with ex-Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach and Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil. Throne has played with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor. Tichy has had an impressive career that includes stints with Foreigner, Whitesnake, The Dead Daisies, Slash’s Snakepit, and Billy Idol’s band.

Simmons’ band will headline the April 26 Summer Breeze fest lineup alongside Back and Mr. Big. The bill also features Biohazard, Exodus, Black Stone Cherry, and Flotsam & Jetsam.

The last time Simmons performed a full show outside of KISS was May 6, 2023, during a special VIP fan event in Las Vegas. Before that, Simmons’ hadn’t performed a concert with a solo band since 2018.

KISS Avatar Show Coming in 2027

As previously reported, while KISS has vowed not to perform live again following its December 2 farewell concert, the group did announce at the event that a “New Era” was being planned featuring performances by digital avatars of each band member. However, the avatar show isn’t scheduled to premiere until 2027.

Simmons Planning New Fan Experiences

In the days following KISS’ final concert, Simmons hosted a series of special fan gatherings in New York City at the famed Electric Lady Studios. The events gave attendees the chance to record a song with Simmons. The 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has revealed that he intends to organize similar experiences at other recording studios in different locations.