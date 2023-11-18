Jelly Roll Partners with Wounded Warrior Project to Gift American Veterans Tickets to Riptide Music Festival

Jelly Roll is teaming up with the Wounded Warrior Project to give veterans tickets to the Riptide Music Festival. The two-day event, presented by Audacy, takes place December 2 and 3 in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida. The Tennessee native will also headline the second day of the festival.

Wounded Warrior Project will gift Florida-based veterans tickets to the music festival in partnership with Jelly Roll and Audacy. The nonprofit organization will directly contact those who registered for the event. Veterans who would like to attend Riptide but haven’t registered to receive tickets can still do so. The deadline is Sunday (November 19) at 11:45 p.m. ET.

Riptide will offer more than just two days of live music. Food, specialty cocktails, and more than 20 interactive activations will be available during the event. The festival’s official website has ticket packages as well as more information.

This is far from the first time the CMA New Artist of the Year has celebrated America’s veterans. For instance, this year marked Jelly Roll’s third consecutive year participating in the Folds of Honor Celebrity Softball Game. About working with them, he told The Travel Addict, “Every veteran I talk to and bring up the Folds of Honor’s name to immediately just starts showering them with praises. That’s the kind of stuff I want to do. I always want to support our veterans and our troops.”

Earlier this year, Jelly Roll was performing at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas when he saw a man wearing a Vietnam Veteran hat. He stopped the show to honor the vet. “This gentleman right here has a Vietnam Veteran hat on. He has been standing right here and rocking with me all night long,” he said. Addressing the man, he continued, “I just want to tell you how much I appreciate you and your service, sir. Thank you so much. I hope you’ve enjoyed the hell out of tonight.”

Then, Jelly Roll told him, “I promise you this, you’ll never buy another ticket to my show. I’ll get my people with you. You’re welcome forever. Thank you.”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio