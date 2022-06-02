Cyndi Lauper Pays Tribute to Her Late Mother: ‘She Rocked and Wrestled With Us’

Yesterday, Cyndi Lauper paid tribute to her mother, Catrine, who famously appeared in her breakthrough 1983 video for “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” In the Instagram post, the singer posted photos from the video shoot along with a heartfelt message announcing her mother’s passing.

“My beautiful Mom has passed. She rocked and wrestled with us and was in a lot of my videos,” Lauper said. “It was an honor to work with her. I feel so lucky that I got to play with my mom throughout my life, both as a girl and as a woman. She may have left this world, but not without leaving her mark. Thank you, Mom. I love you.”

In a second photo, Lauper shared an image of her mother hamming it up with WWF professional wrestlers – The Iron Sheik, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, and “Classy Freddie Blassie.” The image came from the set of the 1985 soundtrack single “Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough,” another Lauper video that featured a cameo from Catrine. Find both posts below.

There is no further information on the cause of her mother’s death, though back in 2016 Lauper told AARP Magazine about Catrine’s ongoing battle with dementia saying, “She lives in the present. The good thing is, I can talk to her and tell her stuff that I really shouldn’t tell anybody, and she’ll give me these wonderful words of wisdom that a mother does. But then, 10 minutes later she’ll forget.”

A number of Lauper’s close friends expressed their condolences in the comments of the post, including Rosie O’Donnell, Deborah Cox, Carson Kressley, and Billy Porter.

Photo: Rebecca Miller / Shore Fire Media