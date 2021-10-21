Daily Discovery: TK & The Holy Know-Nothings Attempt To Stay Hip with “Frankenstein”

Frontman Taylor Kingman and his band of fellow working-class musicians, The Holy Know-Nothings, describe their music as “psychedelic doom boogie.”

On October 15, the Portland-based band dropped their highly anticipated sophomore effort, The Incredible Heat Machine via Mama Bird Recording Co. The 11-track collection is steeped with now-familiar themes of substance abuse and redemption, isolation, and companionship—all the while conjuring up feelings of disillusionment.

Album standout “Frankenstein” wields hilarity to emphasize the generational gap Kingman feels is ever-encroaching on his chosen career crowded by younger “hipper” artists. The swinging anthem is well-suited for a Texas dancehall, yet the lyrics echo darker sentiments.

We were blown to bits, limb from limb, all mixed on the ground / Grabbing in the dark, oh, for parts we never marked, we took / what we found and stumbled on, he sings in the chorus.

Quick-witted humor he compares the subject—who has pieced himself back together after a total unraveling—to a lab-created monster beloved from the 1931 novel, Frankenstein. The psychedelic portion of their self-described soundscape is evident in the sci-fi references that bring the worm-hole hooks and lyrics to life in a palpable sense.

Building upon Western country roots, “Frankenstein” sees the experimental alt-outfit continuing to traverse uncharted sonic territory with veteran poise and inimitable style.

American Songwriter: Where did the idea for the song come from?

Taylor Kingman: Desperately trying to stay hip



AS: What is the meaning behind the song?

TK: Whatever the kids are into these days



AS: What do you love most about songwriting?

TK: Interviews



AS: What stands out most to you about this song?

TK: Lewi’s dry steel wah



AS: What’s the best or worst advice you ever received about songwriting?

TK: Best: Follow your heart Worst: Follow your heart



AS: What is your songwriting process?

TK: Drinking Nattys out of styrofoam cups in Applebee’s

