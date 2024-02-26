Maggie Rogers Announces Don’t Forget Me Tour in 2024: Tickets, Dates, and More

Singer/songwriter Maggie Rogers just announced an upcoming US tour to promote her upcoming album Don’t Forget Me. The tour will span several stops in the United States with support from indie-pop artist The Japanese House. Rogers will also be touring with Coldplay later this year throughout Europe.

The Don’t Forget Me Tour starts on May 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Lovin’ Life Festival. Unless additional dates are added, the tour will end on June 22 in Miami, Florida at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park.

According to an Instagram post from the artist, this is only Part I of the tour, so keep your eyes peeled for additional tour date announcements for the second leg of this tour!

You can get your tickets to see Maggie Rogers via the presale event that will kick off tomorrow on February 27. You can get your code by registering for the tour date of your choosing through Rogers’ website. Additional presale events will be happening over on Ticketmaster on February 28. Use the code “ENERGY” for this presale event. General sale starts on March 1 at 10:00 am local through Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

Knowing Rogers, this tour is going to be a beautiful one. Don’t wait around to get tickets!

May 4 – Charlotte, NC – Lovin’ Life Festival (without The Japanese House)

May 23 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park (without The Japanese House)

May 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

May 27 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 31 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 1 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 3 – Rogers, AR – The Walmart AMP

June 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 7 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park (without The Japanese House)

June 8 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

June 9 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

June 11 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 14 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 19 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 20 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

June 22 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

