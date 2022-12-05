Darius Rucker to Headline 2023 Showdown Lex in Kentucky

With 2022 nearing a close, Darius Rucker is looking ahead to 2023.

Rucker will headline the SHOWdown Lex, a special concert celebrating live music and college football at Rolex Stadium at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington on October 13. The show takes place the night before the University of Kentucky Wildcats face off against the Missouri Tigers football team at the University of Missouri.

“Next year is going to be fun!!” Rucker said on Twitter. Two dollars from every ticket sold will go toward the Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

In the spirit of the season, the Hootie & The Blowfish frontman recently released an EP, Darius Rucker: Holidays, which features a duet with Sheryl Crow on “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” The project also includes original versions of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “Candy Cane Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and “Please Come Home For Christmas,” in addition to his previously released collaboration with Chapel Hart on “Ol’ Church Hymn” that’ll be on his forthcoming album, Carolyn’s Boy.

“It’s December… bring on the Christmas music!” he wrote about the EP, adding that he particularly “loves” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

Rucker’s forthcoming album, Carolyn’s Boy, is named after his late mother and will be released in 2023. “I wanted to name the record Carolyn’s Boy because Mom never got to see any of my success,” Rucker told TODAY‘s Craig Melvin. “She died before any of this happened, so it’s just another homage to the greatest woman I’ve ever known.” It’ll be his first album in six years, following 2017’s When Was the Last Time.

The hit singer also took to Twitter to celebrate his niece and fellow University of South Carolina alumnus, Tyler, who was named Teacher of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year. “I [am] so proud of my niece and fellow Gamecock @tylerrrr1996. U are a superstar Tyler!!” he raved.

Photo Credit Jason Kempin for Getty Images