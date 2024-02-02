Country Singer Darius Rucker Arrested For Drug Offense in Tennessee

Country singer Darius Rucker was arrested in Tennessee Thursday (Feb. 1) for a minor drug offense, his attorney confirmed to TMZ.

Rucker is facing charges on two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and a separate count for violating the state’s vehicle registration law, TMZ reported. Simple possession/casual exchange typically means someone has been found with a small amount of drugs, and only drugs — no manufacturing equipment or paraphernalia like scales or baggies.

Rucker was booked into the Williamson County jail at about 10 a.m. Pacific Standard Time Thursday and bonded out an hour later, according to TMZ. He is no longer in custody.

Rucker’s attorney, Mark Puryear, told TMZ that the former “Hootie and the Blowfish” frontman is “fully cooperating with authorities.”

Both charges are class A misdemeanors under Tennessee law and can result in one year of jail time and fines up to $2,500.

Rucker got his start in 1986 as the vocalist and rhythm guitar player for Hootie & The Blowfish. The South Carolina soft rockers released five studio albums, had several hit singles such as “Let Her Cry” and “Hold Your Hand,” and won two Grammy Awards.

Hootie and the Blowfish officially went on hiatus in 2008. The same year, Rucker switched genres with his first country album, Learn to Live. Since then, he has taken home another Grammy as well as CMA and ACM awards among others. Rucker most recently released an album in October 2023, with the LP Carolyn’s Boy.

“Gosh I hate to hear that about Darius,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I hope he has a support system.”

