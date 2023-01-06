Daughtry and Lzzy Hale Cover Journey’s 1983 Power Ballad “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Journey classic “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” Daughtry and Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale have teamed up to cover the classic ballad.

“Get ready for Daughtry’s cover of ‘Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) by Journey featuring me—My favorite Journey song by the way,” teased Hale on Instagram a day before the release of the track on Jan. 6.

She added, “I’ve wanted to release a duet with Chris Daughtry since we went on tour together in 2013. It’s not every day that I get the opportunity to parley with a vocalist who is just as devoted (i.e. nerdy) as I am. What a talent he is, as well as being such a wonderful human to be around. Thank you Chris for asking me to the prom.”

Daughtry revealed that he wanted to do a classic cover, something with an ’80s vibe, and was inspired to cover the Journey hit after watching the season four finale of Stranger Things, which featured the classic.

“It was such an incredible episode, the way it was so cinematic,” said Daughtry. “I remember the song coming on, and the way they had chopped it up with the scenes. It was so vibe-y. I was like, ‘this is it.’”

When thinking of turning the song into a duet, Daughtry immediately thought of Hale. “Lzzy and I had been talking for years about working on a song together, whether it be an original or a cover,” he said. “We’ve done stuff live before, but never recorded anything. I texted her about doing ‘Separate Ways’ and she was, like, ‘That’s my go-to karaoke song! I’m all in.’”

Working with producers Marti Frederiksen, who Daughtry said had a Journey drumhead in the studio, and Scott Stevens, the two recorded their parts as a charged-up metal ballad.

“Chris Daughtry and I have been threatening to unleash a duet for years,” said Hale. “What better way to do that than by paying tribute to one of our mutual influences—Journey.”

Released on Journey’s eighth album, Frontiers, “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” was released on Jan. 5, 1983, and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Journey is scheduled to go on tour in 2023 in support of their 15th album, Freedom, released in 2022.

The band Daughtry is set to kick off the UK leg of their Dearly Beloved Tour, named after their most recent 2021 album, in March 2023, while Halestorm starts their world tour in New Zealand on Jan. 30.

