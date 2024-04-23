Evanescence and Halestorm Announce Canadian Tour in 2024

Now this is a match made in rock heaven. Rock band Evanescence just announced that they will kick off a co-headlining tour with fellow band Halestorm for a run of shows throughout Canada! The Warning will support the bands on the tour as well.

US-based fans are a bit disappointed by the announcement, but the Canadian tour will likely precede a US tour announcement in the coming months. Stay tuned and don’t lose hope! However, it is worth mentioning that Evanescence will play a few US festivals before the Canadian tour begins, which we’ve listed below.

The next stop on the Evanescence 2024 Tour will be May 9 in San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot. The first of the Halestorm co-headlining dates will be October 15 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena with support from The Warning. The final date of the tour will be October 29 in London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens with support from The Warning.

Ticketmaster is going to host a ton of different presale events. Use the code “EV24” to get in on the artist presale there.

General on-sale will begin on April 26 at 10:00 am local. For the Canadian tour dates, we recommend checking out Viagogo for the best deals, especially if your tour date of choice has sold out. If all else fails, try Stubhub for last-minute tickets.

Get your tickets ASAP to see Evanescence and Halestorm live in concert this year!

May 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot

May 10 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot

May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

May 16 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Festival

June 7 – Solvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival

June 12 – Rho, Italy – Fiera Milano

June 14 – Madrid, Spain – Tierno Galvan Park

June 15 – Lisboa, Portugal – Rock in Rio

August 30 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma 2024

September 27 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

October 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Korn 30th Anniversary Show

October 11 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock 2024

October 15 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena (with Halestorm and The Warning)

October 16 – Kelowna, British Columbia – Prospera Place (with Halestorm and The Warning)

October 18 – Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome (with Halestorm and The Warning)

October 20 – Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place (with Halestorm and The Warning)

October 22 – Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre (with Halestorm and The Warning)

October 25 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre (with Halestorm and The Warning)

October 26 – Quebec City, Quebec – Videotron Centre (with Halestorm and The Warning)

October 28 – Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian Tire Centre (with Halestorm and The Warning)

October 29 – London, Ontario – Budweiser Gardens (with Halestorm and The Warning)

Photo by Ethan Miller

