Dave Chappelle Joins Foo Fighters on Stage During MSG Re-Opening for Radiohead Cover

Reopening Madison Square Garden in a night dubbed “Rock & Roll Returns to the Garden Tonight,” the Foo Fighters played for three hours to a packed house on June 20 during the first show at MSG since the venue shut its doors in March of 2020 due to the pandemic.

In a night full of surprises, including the band’s Bee Gees disco-inspired alter ego Dee Gees—set around a special Record Store Day release—making an appearance, Foo Fighters also brought out comedian Dave Chappelle, who joined them for a rendition of Radiohead’s “Creep.”

The band first collaborated with Chappelle in November of 2020, when the Foo Fighters were the musical guest on an episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by the comedian. The MSG show, marked the first show since The Allman Brothers Band played on March 10, 2020.

To warm up for their MSG gig, the band also played a show at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California on June 15, where Foo drummer Taylor Hawkins whipped out another cover, his rendition of Queen’s “Somebody to Love” for the more intimate crowd.

Outside, anti-vaccine protestors were protesting the show, including actor Rick Schroder, who had been condemning the band on Facebook prior to their Canyon Club show.

For the Foo Fighters show at MSG, all concertgoers were expected to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to attendance.

Aside from being the first full house at MSG in more than 15 months, the evening held even more meaning for the band, who dedicated the show to their stage manager of 12 years, Andy Pollard, who passed away on June 18.

“We are shocked and devastated by this loss,” said the band in an earlier statement. “We can’t imagine being onstage without Andy there by our side. He was not only a key member of our team but a dear friend and wonderful father. Our hearts go out to his partner Sophie Peacock, their children Arlo and Ren, and his family and loved ones.”