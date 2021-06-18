Foo Fighters Release Disco Album for Record Store Day

The Foo Fighters have met their Bee Gees alter ego, and they go by the name of the Dee Gees.

The disco band, made of all the members of Foo Fighters are set to release their debut Hail Satin on July 17 for Record Store Day.

On Hail Satin, available as a limited edition vinyl album, packaged in a rainbow mylar sleeve, the Dee Gees—made up of vocalist Dave Grohl, guitarists Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, bassist Nate Mendel, and drummer Taylor Hawkins—take on the Gibbs Brothers’ classics and new, live renditions of some recent Foo tracks.

DEE GEES (Photo: Magdalena Wosinska)

Recorded at the Foo Fighters’ 606 Studios in San Fernando Valley, California, side A of Hail Satin features faithful covers of Bees Gees hits, including “You Should Be Dancing,” Night Fever,” “Tragedy,” and “More Than A Woman,” in addition to Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing,” while side B turns includes live version of Foo Fighters tracks, off the band’s tenth album Medicine at Midnight, released earlier in 2021.



Full track listing for HAIL SATIN:

Side A

You Should Be Dancing

Night Fever

Tragedy

Shadow Dancing

More Than a Woman

Side B (Live at 606)

Making A Fire

Shame Shame

Waiting on a War

No Son of Mine

Cloudspotter