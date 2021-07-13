Foo Fighters Share Cover of Bee Gees’ Classic “You Should Be Dancing”

The Foo Fighters’ disco alter-ego, the Dee Gees, revealed their cover of the Bee Gees’ Saturday Night Fever hit “You Should Be Dancing.” The track is one of five Bee Gees covers, off the band’s upcoming Hail Satin, out July 17.

Taking on the Bee Gees classic, Foo Fighters left a heavier bump but remained mostly faithful to the 1976 hit, right down to Dave Grohl’s Barry Gibbs-inspired falsetto. The band first performed the song on BBC2 Radio in February and live as part of a three-song encore during their recent Madison Square Garden re-opening concert on June 20.

Recorded at the Foo Fighters’ Studio 606 in Northridge, California, the other five tracks on Hail Satin consist of alternate versions of songs off the band’s recent 10th album Medicine At Midnight.

Foo Fighters as The Dee Gees (Photo: Magdalena Wosinka)

Additional Bee Gees covers include “Night Fever,” “More Than a Woman,” “Shadow Dancing” and “Tragedy.” The album, set to release on National Record Store Day, is available as a limited edition vinyl album, packaged in a rainbow mylar sleeve.

Prior to the band’s MSG gig, Foo Fighters first revealed their disco doppelgänger “band” tied to Hail Satin. In a recent interview, frontman Dave Grohl admitted that he always wanted to do a Bee Gees song “like the Bee Gees.”

“We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ‘okay, well I’m gonna go out and sing it,'” said Grohl. “And let me tell you, I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life.”