Dave Grohl, Don Felder & More Help Raise $3.8 Million for Charity, Throw Down Classic Performances at Love Rocks NYC

The eighth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert took place at the historic Beacon Theatre in New York City, on March 7. Dave Grohl, ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder, The Black Keys, Chic’s Nile Rodgers, and Tom Morello headlined the star-studded lineup.

The show, which ran more than four hours, raised $3.8 million for the God’s Love We Deliver charity.

Backed by a house band of acclaimed musicians, Grohl played versions of his Foo Fighters gem “Everlong” and the Paul McCartney & Wings James Bond theme “Live and Let Die.”

Not surprisingly, Felder performed the Eagles classics “Life in the Fast Lane” and “Hotel California.” The Black Keys played two of their popular songs, “Howlin for You” and “Lonely Boy,” and also were joined by Marcus King for a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”

Rodgers’ mini set included electrifying renditions of two classic disco-era hits that he co-wrote, Chic’s “Good Times” and Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family.”

Morello played a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “The Ghost of Tom Joad” and also teamed up with Alison Russell, Larkin Poe, Alison Russell, and The Struts’ Luke Spiller for a version of the Woody Guthrie folk standard “This Land Is Your Land.”

The concert was co-hosted by Conan O’Brien, Tracy Morgan, and Jim Gaffigan. It also featured appearances by Martin Short and surprise guest Bill Murray.

Things Start “Suspicious”

O’Brien kicked off the show with a performance of Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds.” He was joined by guitarist Jimmy Vivino, a longtime member of his TV shows’ house bands.

Other artists who performed during the show included Hozier, Joss Stone, Bettye LaVette, Lucius, Emily King, Trombone Shorty, Ivan Neville, Quinn Sullivan, and Bernie Williams.

Bringing the festivities to a close was an all-star rendition of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance.”

God’s Love We Deliver is a New York City-based charity that brings free, “medically tailored” meals to local people with various serious illnesses. The money raised by this year’s concert will fund 380,000 meals. Since being launched in 2017, the Love Rocks NYC concert has raised $33.8 million for the cause.

Anyone still interested in donated to God’s Love We Deliver can do so at GLWD.org.