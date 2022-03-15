Rod Stewart Takes to Streets to Fix Potholes Near His Home

Rod Stewart, 77, has seen enough of the pothole situation in public streets and now he’s doing something about it.

The famed singer, who has produced 16 top 10 hits in the U.S., shared videos on social media as he shoveled gravel and filled potholes near his residence in the U.K. (Harlow, England).

The artist was deep in the trenches, with a smile on his face.

Stewart, wearing a neon yellow jacket, wields a shovel almost as well as he does a microphone. See Stewart’s Instagram post below, in which he wrote, “Working for a living, filling holes is good for the soul! 🕳 😇”

“I’m repairing the street where I live as no one can be bothered to do it,” said Stewart in the video. “This is the state of the road near where I live in Harlow and it’s been like this for ages.

“People are bashing their cars up. The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tire. My Ferrari can’t go through here at all. So me and the boys thought we would come and do it ourselves. We are filling the holes while millions and millions of pounds have been spent on the M11.”

Stewart, who was knighted at Buckingham Palace in 2016, is also a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His latest LP, The Tears Of Hercules, came out in 2021.

According to a spokesperson for the Essex Highways, there is an appreciation for Stewart’s vigor but they’d prefer he leave it to the professionals.

Said the spokesperson, “While we appreciate Sir Rod’s commitment to improving his community, we would discourage anyone from doing work on the roads themselves, because, without proper traffic management and other specific safety measures, residents are putting themselves at risk.”

Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal