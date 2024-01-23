Dave Matthews Band Announces 2024 U.S. Summer Tour Featuring Environmentally Sustainable Initiative

Dave Matthews Band has announced a 2024 Summer Tour which involves a sustainable entertainment model in partnership with Live Nation. The tour will travel across the U.S. following the band’s Spring U.K. and European tour which will kick off in April. Tickets will be available via StubHub.

The Spring 2024 tour begins on April 2 in Amsterdam, following a Las Vegas show on March 1 and the Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona on March 2. The band travels to 14 countries before concluding in Lisbon on May 5. The Summer 2024 tour then kicks off in Tampa, Florida on May 22, concluding in George, Washington at The Gorge from August 29 to September 1. Dave Matthews Band traditionally celebrates Labor Day weekend at The Gorge, where they have sold out 70 of their previous shows there.

Ticket presale for the Warehouse Fan Association is currently running on the Dave Matthews Band website. However, due to high demand, the band’s website is having issues and is expected to be back up at 9 am on Wednesday, January 24. Because of the issues, the Warehouse lottery period is being extended by an extra day. Another presale for Citi cardholders opens on February 13 at 9 am local time until February 15. General sale begins on February 16 at 9 am local time. Check out StubHub for recent prices and venues.

In collaboration with Live Nation, Dave Matthews Band is introducing the “On the Road to Zero Waste” initiative. The project is helping to implement sustainability measures at the band’s live shows. Live Nation will provide “zero waste stations, food donations, waste sorting, composting, and the use of minimal single-use plastic” at venues in order to promote sustainability, according to a press release.

Additionally, the band is continuing its partnership with The Nature Conservancy and the Plant a Billion Trees project. Dave Matthews Band partnered with The Nature Conservancy in 2020 to support reforestation, and has since planted 5 million trees.

3/01 – Las Vegas, NV Sold Out

3/02 – Tempe, AZ

5/22 – Tampa, FL

5/24 – West Palm Beach, FL

5/25 – West Palm Beach, FL

5/28 – Jacksonville, FL

5/29 – Jacksonville, FL

5/31 – The Woodlands, TX

6/01 – Dallas, TX

6/12 – Alpharetta, GA

6/14 – Raleigh, NC

6/15 – Virginia Beach, VA

6/21 – East Troy, WI

6/22 – East Troy, WI

6/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

6/26 – Clarkston, MI

6/28 – Noblesville, IN

6/29 – Noblesville, IN

7/05 – Saratoga Springs, NY

7/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY

7/09 – Wantagh, NY

7/10 – Holmdel, NJ

7/12 – Mansfield, MA

7/13 – Bristow, VA

7/16 – Gilford, NH

7/17 – Gilford, NH

7/19 – Camden, NJ

7/20 – Camden, NJ

8/23 – Greenwood Village, CO

8/24 – Greenwood Village, CO

8/27 – Bend, OR

8/30 – George, WA

8/31 – George, WA

9/01 – George WA

