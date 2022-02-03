Dave Matthews Band Announces 2022 North American Summer Tour

One of the most prolific and highest-grossing artists in the world has announced a new 2022 North American tour.

That’s right, Dave Matthews and his Dave Matthews Band are set to hit the road this summer, beginning in May in Austin, Texas, and finishing in September in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl.

Other stops along the way include the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI, as well as stops in West Palm Beach, FL; Noblesville, IN; Saratoga Springs, NY; Gilford, NH; Camden, NJ; and Denver, CO.

The band will also stop at the scenic Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA on September 2 for the band’s annual traditional three-day Labor Day weekend celebration.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is now underway HERE. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 25, at 10:00 a.m. local time. For the complete itinerary, see below or visit Dave Mathews Band’s website.

In addition, if fans can’t make it out in person, on Friday evenings during the tour, fans can tune in to DMB Radio’s “Friday Night Concert Series,” for weekly live broadcasts from across the country on the band’s dedicated channel on SiriusXM– Ch.30.

To date, the Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception and a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined.

The band also announced the news on social media, taking to Twitter to write to its followers, “

See the full list of tour dates below.

Dave Matthews Band is excited to announce its 2022 North American summer tour. The extensive outing will kick off on May 11, 2022 in Austin, TX. For the complete itinerary and more information, visit https://t.co/l1iBayTsWW. #DMB2022 @davematthewsbnd #SeeYouOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/ZWNSZiCCBi — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) February 1, 2022

5/11-Austin, TX-Moody Center at The University of Texas

5/13-The Woodlands, TX-The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/14-Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion

5/17-Brandon, MS-Brandon Amphitheater

5/18-Huntsville, AL-The Orion Amphitheater

5/20-Charlotte, NC-PNC Music Pavilion

5/21-Atlanta, GA-Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

5/25-Tampa, FL-MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/28-West Palm Beach, FL-iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

5/29-West Palm Beach, FL-iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/3-Charleston, SC-Credit One Stadium

6/4-Charleston, SC-Credit One Stadium

6/6-Jacksonville, FL-Daily’s Place

6/7-Jacksonville, FL-Daily’s Place

6/10-Cuyahoga Falls, OH-Blossom Music Center

6/11-Bristow, VA-Jiffy Lube Live

6/17-Mansfield, MA-The Xfinity Center

6/18-Hartford, CT-Xfinity Theatre

6/21-Clarkston, MI-Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/22-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage

6/24-Noblesville, IN-Ruoff Music Center

6/25-Noblesville, IN-Ruoff Music Center

6/28-Wantagh, NY-Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/29-Holmdel, NJ-PNC Bank Arts Center

7/2-East Troy, WI-Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7/3-East Troy, WI-Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7/8-Saratoga Springs, NY-Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/9-Saratoga Springs, NY-Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/12-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/13-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/15-Camden, NJ-BB&T Pavilion

7/16-Camden, NJ-BB&T Pavilion

7/20-Bethel, NY-Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/22-Raleigh, NC-Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/23-Virginia Beach, VA-Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/30-Stateline, NV-Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

9/2-George, WA-Gorge Amphitheatre

9/3-George, WA-Gorge Amphitheatre

9/4-George, WA-Gorge Amphitheatre

9/9-Greenwood Village, CO-Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/10-Greenwood Village, CO-Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/14-Phoenix, AZ-Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/16-Chula Vista, CA-North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/17-Mountain View, CA-Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/19-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl

9/20-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl

Photo by Danny Clinch,/ Shore Fire Media